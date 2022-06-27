Man gets mad that bottle return machine isn't working, steals beer from Detroit store

article

Detroit police are looking for a man who stole beer from a store earlier this month.

Police said the man was trying to return bottles at a store in the 14800 block of Wyoming on June 5. However, the bottle return machine wasn't working, and the man got mad.

Read more Detroit news here.

The man went out to his vehicle and returned with his hand on his waist. He walked up to a beer cooler and stole two six packs, police said.

He left in a black Chevy Trailblazer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1000.