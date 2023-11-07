Expand / Collapse search

Man gets prison time for shooting at Wayne County deputies during Detroit chase

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
Alex Hailey

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was sentenced Monday to 7-20 years in prison after shooting at Wayne County deputies during a chase.

Alex Hailey pleaded guilty to two counts of assault with intent to murder in connection with the Jan. 18 crime.

Authorities said deputies tried to stop Hailey for driving erratically, but he fled. During that chase, he used a handgun to shoot at deputies. No one was hurt, and Hailey eventually surrendered.

As part of his plea, charges of felonious assault, fleeing and alluding, and felony firearm were dropped. Hailey's sentence includes credit for 657 days that he has been in jail.

