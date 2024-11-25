Man had 4-year-old son with him as he sex trafficked Georgia woman in Southfield, police say

A man with a criminal history dating back 25 years is being held on a $3 million bond after Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said he was sex trafficking a woman from Georgia at a hotel room – and he did with his 4-year-old son in the next room.

Barren announced the investigation on Monday during a press conference just four days after the man was arrested, saying that the suspect was with two women who he forced into the ‘lifestyle’ and his young son as well.

Prenentice Orr was arrested at Sonesta Suites in Southfield after a woman was able to get help from a hotel employee, Barren said.

According to Barren, the woman came up with a ruse that would allow Orr to let her leave his sight for a few moments: she said she left phone chargers in the car.

Prenentice Orr, 41, is accused of sex trafficking a Georgia woman at a Southfield hotel room with his 4-year-old son in the room nearby.

After she was able to get out of the hotel room, she talked to the front desk worker who called 911. Southfield Police responded and she told them that she met Orr through a mutual friend while she was homeless when she lived in Georgia.

"It was during that time that the victim was forced into performing sexual acts in Georgia, Grand Rapids and other cities throughout southeast Michigan in exchange for money," Barren said.

According to Barren, Orr took the woman's identification, phone, credit cards, and wouldn't allow her to speak to anyone else. .

"He also kept the proceeds that the victim made from the clients. The victim stated that the suspect deprived her of food and only allowed her to drink coffee and sea moss," Barren said sea moss was used for weight loss.

Barren said Orr set her up with potential clients and would sexually assault her before she was to meet them. He also threatened her and said that he had killed someone in the past.

"He told the victim that he is in a gang and has killed people in the past. The victim informed officers that she was extremely concerned for her safety and requested assistance in getting out of the situation. The victim would have intercourse with Orr at his request because she was fearful that he would harm her," Barren said.

All of this took place with another woman working as an accomplice who was forced to do so by Orr, Barren said. And he traveled with his 4-year-old son as well.

"That woman is also being manipulated into this lifestyle where her duties include watching Orr's 4-year-old son who was with him at the time of arrest. Although in another adjacent hotel room, the child was turned over to child protective Services. And efforts are underway to locate the child's mother."

Orr was booked on a $3 million bond on charges including torture, felony prostitution, and transporting a person. He's also charged with human trafficking and forced labor.

"The city of Southfield pays attention to what goes on in our area. Don't rent your rooms in our city. Let these $3 million bond and these significant charges serve as a warning for protecting these operations in our city," Barren said.

Orr's criminal history dates back to 1999 with charges or convictions of robbery, pimping, drug trafficking, and domestic violence. The crimes took place across the country, including Colorado, Ohio, Michigan, and Georgia.

Barren said there is a major problem in this country and across the wold that needs to be addressed.

"So I want to commend the judge or magistrate in this particular instance who set that $3 million bond," he said. "That bond sets the tone for the stance that Oakland County is going to have as it relates to human trafficking, provided we have the information that we need to move forward in our investigation."