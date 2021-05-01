Man hit by driver while standing by his truck on I-94

A man is in stable condition after being hit by an Escalade on I-94 Saturday morning.

Michigan State Troopers were dispatched to I-94 near Lucky Place for a pedestrian hit by a car.

The pedestrian was attempting to pick up debris that came out the back of his truck along the right median wall.

He was standing on the right shoulder by his driver's door when an unknown black Escalade crashed into the driver's side of the victim's vehicle.

It's reported that the Escalade was driving recklessly when it struck the driver.

The victim was sent to a local hospital and is in stable condition.