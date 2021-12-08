Man hit by second vehicle after hit-and-run driver leaves him in middle of Monroe County road

A man was hit by two vehicles while walking Wednesday in Monroe County.

Authorities said the 23-year-old Ottawa Lake man was walking on Yankee Rd, east of Memorial Highway, in Whiteford Township when he was hit by a vehicle at 8:39 p.m.

The driver left the scene, where the victim was lying in the road. While he was in the road, an SUV driven by a 59-year-old woman from Sylvania, Ohio hit him. That driver stayed at the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo, where he is listed as stable. The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Authorities said they do not have a good description of the first vehicle that hit the man and fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7708.