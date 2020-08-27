Man hospitalized after car veers into motorcycle on Livernois Ave

A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle on Livernois.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Pembroke in Detroit.

A preliminary investigation reported a Nissan Versa had veered over and hit a motorcycle.

Footage from the wreck showed the front left side of the sedan mangled and the wreckage from the motorcycle a few feet away in pieces. Liquid from the motorcycle could also be seen leaking from its engine.

A background check on license plates with both vehicles showed the driver of the sedan was from Detroit, while the motorcycle was registered to a Southfield home.

Police are still investigating the crash.