A driver's decision to abruptly merge onto a metro Detroit highway led to a chain reaction of crashes involving two other vehicles in western Wayne County.

The Sunday evening crash sent one person to the hospital, according to Michigan State Police.

What we know:

Authorities received a call shortly after 8 p.m. on May 11 about a crash involving multiple vehicles at the on-ramp leading to I-275 from I-94.

More calls came in soon after reporting three cars were involved and that a pedestrian was on the ground.

Minutes prior to the calls, two vehicles had parked in a marked section of pavement between the two freeways after the roads split and both drivers had gotten outside of their vehicles.

Then, a 48-year-old woman who was merging onto I-275 cut across the marked section, rear-ending one vehicle, which pushed it into the second vehicle.

One of the drivers outside of his car was struck during the chain reaction.

What we don't know:

Michigan State Police reported the injured driver had been transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, but did not have any update on their condition.

It's also unclear why both of the stopped vehicles were parked in the section between the two highways.

What they're saying:

"We can’t say this enough, stay inside your vehicle if stoped on the freeway," said first lieutenant Mike Shaw. "It is also important to follow the rules of the road when merging onto the freeway. The solid white lines mean ‘do not cross’. Wait until after the gore to move into travel lane."