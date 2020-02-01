Man improperly released from prison by Ohio authorities in custody

The manhunt for 31-year-old Talleon Stephon Brazil has ended after being captured in Detroit.

Brazil was arrested by MDOC's Absconder Recovery Unit around 4:00 p.m. Saturday after police found him at a home in Detroit. This comes after several days of surveillance and information gathering.

Stephon Brazil was improperly released from prison by Ohio authorities after facing criminal charges in court.

Authorities say on Jan. 14, Brazil was serving time at the Saginaw Correctional Facility when he was picked up by the Scioto Country Sheriff’s Office in Portsmouth, Ohio to face drug-related charges.

He was sentence to 15-40 years in prison on Feb. 24, 2010 in Wayne Country for unarmed robbery, carjacking, felony firearms, possession of weapons by a felon, and delivery to manufacture of a controlled substance.

Rather than keep him in custody until the criminal case had concluded, the authorities in Ohio released Brazil on bond improperly on Jan. 21. He was picked up by members of his family who brought him back to the Detroit area.

Police say he may face additional charges related to his time eluding capture and still faces drug charges in Ohio