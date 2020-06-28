Man in critical condition after being assaulted during altercation, suspect flees the scene

A 43-year-old man is recovering after being assaulted Saturday night.

Detroit Police say the incident happened around 11:20 in the 21400 block of Glenco. The man was allegedly at the location when an altercation started between him and the suspect. This resulted in the suspect assaulting the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

This is still an open investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct's Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840, or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

