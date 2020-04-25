Man in critical condition after being hit by car, police believe

One man is in critical condition after police say he was hit by a car in the area of Glendale and Lawton early Saturday morning.

Police say when they arrived to the scene at around 12:20 a.m., they discovered the man lying on the street.

Per the initial investigation, it’s believed that the man was hit by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

As of right now, there is no information on the suspect or the car’s description.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

