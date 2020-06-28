Man in critical condition after being shot while repairing car, no suspect description

One man was shot during a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the area of Schoolcraft and Steele.

Detroit Police say the man was just outside repairing a car when the suspect pulled up and started firing shots, striking him.

The suspect then fled the scene. No description on the suspect or the suspect's car at this time.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

