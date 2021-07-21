Man in custody after woman suffers minor injuries during domestic situation in Garden City

One man is in custody after a domestic situation in Garden City.

Police initially responded with a heavy force of special response units and negotiators after getting a call about a woman in distress.

When they arrived at the home and couldn't find the man involved, they believed he was in the house and treated it as a barricaded gunman.

Deputies first got the call around 3 a.m. The house was on Gilman Street, which is near Ford Road.

After SWAT units determined the man wasn't in the house, they later learned he had left the property and was hiding in a neighbor's backyard.

They have since taken him into custody.

The woman suffered minor injuries, but was not otherwise hurt.

A report will be sent to the prosecutor's office regarding formal charges at a later time.

More information is expected to be available in a news release Wednesday.