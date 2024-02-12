Man hospitalized after fire at vacant music venue in Detroit

The former McCarthy's Music Venue in Detroit caught fire Monday night. The building has been vacant for years.

A 65-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation, according to Detroit police. The man told first responders there was another person with him inside the abandoned building; they remain unaccounted for.

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m.

Fire at the old McCarthy's Music Venue in Detroit, on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Firefighters are still at the scene, extinguishing the fire. As of 11 p.m. Monday, they had not yet gained entry into the building – which is located on Fort Street in Corktown, across the street from a Salvation Army.

The building is structurally unsound; first responders are waiting for a demolition crew to knock the building down, as nothing inside is salvable.

