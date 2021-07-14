Man in late 20s shot dead outside Detroit strip club

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting at a gentleman's club on the city's western edge.

An active scene was reported in front of the Dolla Bill Gentlemen's Club on Plymouth after an apparent shooting early Wednesday.

According to police, a male was gunned down in the parking lot of the business.

The shooting happened at 1:30 a.m. at 17040 Plymouth.

Police said the victim had been in the parking lot when someone drove by and started shooting. He was struck in the chest and arm. He is in his late 20s, according to preliminary information from DPD.

The scene showed damage elsewhere, including the back window of a sedan that was shot out.

Two suspects are involved and were driving a possibly dark-colored SUV.

Shell casings from the shooting were found at Longacre and Rutland, both adjacent streets.