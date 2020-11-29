Man injured after Lodge and 7 Mile shooting

A man was sent to the hospital after a shooting that Sunday afternoon around 4:30.

We’re told the victim, a 23-year-old man, was driving a 2006 grey Pontiac on the Lodge Freeway near the 7 Mile overpass, when the male suspect got out of his car and fired multiple shots at his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but not from bullets rather from jumping off the overpass. Initially, police thought this was a suicide, but after talking to the victim, they came to the conclusion that was not the case.

The suspect was possibly driving a black jeep when the shooting happened.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.