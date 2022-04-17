Man killed and teen shot by intruder; Detroit police seeking suspect

The Detroit Police Department is looking for the suspect of a double shooting that occurred on Friday.

RELATED: Man shot overnight in Clinton Township, police say incident not random

Police said an intruder shot two people inside a home Friday night on Dickerson Street near Houston Whittier and Gratiot. Police are unsure if this was a break-in.

The victims of the shooting were a 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. The man was fatally shot, and the teen was last listed in stable condition.

Detroit police are currently looking for the shooting suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.