Man killed by MSP trooper after pointing gun at police in Monroe County

A Michigan State Police trooper shot and killed a man who pointed a gun at them in Monroe County over the weekend.

According to police, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Wolverine Road in Temperance just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they surrounded the home because the 61-year-old suspect had fired several shots in the house. While deputies and troopers surrounded the house, authorities say the man came out and pointed a gun at one of the troopers.

The trooper fired several rounds from their rifle, killing the man. No one else was hurt.

Per department policy, the trooper is on leave for an investigation.