Man killed by tire that flew off another vehicle on I-94

A tire that detached from a vehicle on I-94 in Washtenaw County on Tuesday afternoon hit a car, killing the driver.

Michigan State Police said a 38-year-old Jackson man was driving a Dodge Journey on the westbound side of the freeway when his tire came off near State Street. The tire went over the median wall and hit the windshield and roof of a Chevrolet Malibu on the eastbound side of the freeway.

The tire hit the driver, a 49-year-old Dearborn Heights man, in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.