Man killed in chain-reaction crash after hitting semi-truck while merging onto I-96 in Detroit

The Brief One person died in a chain-reaction crash on I-96 in Detroit on Sunday night. The victim hit a semi-truck while merging, setting off a chain of events that resulted in four vehicles being struck. No other injuries were reported.



A driver died after a chain-reaction crash that started with him hitting a semi-truck while merging onto I-96 in Detroit.

According to police, the 34-year-old victim was driving a Hyundai on I-94 around 8:50 p.m. He was merging onto I-96 when he hit the driver's side of a semi-truck, which led to the Hyundai driver losing control and hitting the left concrete wall and stopping in the left lane.

Another driver stopped to remove two children, ages 4 and 8, from the Hyundai. The driver remained in the vehicle, which was then struck by a Dodge Ram traveling in the left lane. The Ram driver then lost control and hit the semi, while the force of the impact between the Ram and Hyundai pushed the Hyundai into the vehicle belonging to the person who stopped to help.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital, where he died. No one else was injured.