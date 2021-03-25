Man killed in shootout on Detroit's west side

A 32-year-old man was killed Thursday night after a fight on Detroit’s west side led to a shooting.

According to police, a woman was with a man in the area of Midland and Marlowe streets when he pistol-whipped her just before 8 p.m. She called her family, and a fight ensued when they arrived. Shots were fired.

A family member who was called by the woman was killed.

The shooting also left a 25-year-old man in critical condition. Two other men who were involved are listed as stable. They are expected to recover.

Police said they are still investigating exactly what happened.