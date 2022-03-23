Man killed on Five Mile in Redford believed to be popular Detroit area rapper

A man was murdered and the suspect fled in the victim's truck. Police are unraveling what took place on Five Mile Road, just west of Telegraph in Redford.

Friends tell FOX 2 that the victim, who was in his 30s, was local rapper named Bones Consistent - who has a popular following on social media.

It started when police got a call at 1 a.m. early Wednesday morning of shots fired. They entered unit number one, normally - a hair and nail place, only to find a man shot dead inside.

Cameras from the nearby business only show a vehicle driving into the parking lot. Hours later Redford police found the victim's vehicle but not the suspect.

A friend of Bones did not want to be on camera but said that just hours before the murder he was with Bone in the unit making some music. He said they didn’t seem to be any problem.

Redford police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. If you see him - or have information about this murder - call 911.

Bones Consistent

