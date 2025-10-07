Man killed in stabbing at Southgate Kroger, suspect arrested
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fatal stabbing has been reported at Kroger in Southgate on Tuesday.
A man is in custody for the attack, which happened inside the store, at 16705 Fort Street, according to police sources.
The victim is a 23-year-old Southgate man who investigators say knew the victim.
Police say it responded at about 3 p.m.
"Upon officers arrival they located a victim with multiple stab wounds inside the store and began rendering first aid. "
A comment on Facebook in a Southgate community group, said that "Just left Kroger on fort ste. (sic) blood all over just past the checkout aisles."
