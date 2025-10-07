Man killed in stabbing at Southgate Kroger, suspect arrested

article

A fatal stabbing has been reported at Kroger in Southgate on Tuesday.

A man is in custody for the attack, which happened inside the store, at 16705 Fort Street, according to police sources.

The victim is a 23-year-old Southgate man who investigators say knew the victim.

Police say it responded at about 3 p.m.

"Upon officers arrival they located a victim with multiple stab wounds inside the store and began rendering first aid. "

A comment on Facebook in a Southgate community group, said that "Just left Kroger on fort ste. (sic) blood all over just past the checkout aisles."

