Man kills wife, calls 911 to report murder, then kills himself in Sterling Heights

Sterling Heights Police are investigating a murder-suicide involving a man in his 80s who shot and killed his wife, then called 911 to report the shooting, only to turn the gun on himself before police arrived.

Police were called to the murder-suicide Monday morning by the unnamed man. According to police, he shot and killed his wife inside their home on Bangor Drive and then dialed 911. Before Sterling Heights Police could arrive at the home, officers said he took his own life.

Elena Cadarien lives in the neighborhood near 18 Mile and Hayes and said she didn't even know it was a gunshot when she first heard the noise.

"I was in the house and we were getting ready to leave. I just heard this noise, but I didn’t even consider it to be a gunshot," Cadarien said.

Police swarmed the neighborhood and, according to Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli, the couple were both found dead in a murder-suicide.

"The victims are in their 80s, husband and wife unfortunately both deceased," Lt. Bastianelli said.

Cadarien said the man was always outside and was extremely friendly, to the point he was the unofficial neighborhood mechanic.

"I am very shocked because he was so friendly to the kids when we’d walk up and down," she said. "I mean he fixed everybody’s motors…everybody’s lawnmowers."

How it went from a friendly neighbor to a murder-suicide isn't known. Lt. Bastianelli said the motive is still a mystery and the man never indicated to 911 dispatch that he was going to take his own life.

"You never know what people are going through and like I said we are not exactly sure why this happened but we are trying to figure it out," he said.

There have been no police runs to the couples' home on Bango Drive, ever.

Cadarien said the man's wife never came outside and believes she may have had some health issues. She said she's now thinking of the couples' family who are now dealing with the tragedy.

"I think people are just on that brink that edge of being pushed over," Cadarien said. "My heart goes out to them, my heart just breaks for them."

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

