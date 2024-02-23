Man learns he won $4.37 million Michigan Lottery prize after bar employee calls him

article

A northern Michigan man said a call from a bar employee led to him discovering he won $4.37 million on a Lotto 47 ticket.

The 71-year-old man matched the winning numbers drawn on Jan. 20 on one of the five tickets he bought at Amvets Post 110, located at 127 West Cass St. in Cadillac.

"The next day, I got a call from the worker who sold me the tickets, telling me to check mine because they had sold a jackpot winner," he said. "I looked up the winning numbers and then looked over my ticket and sure enough, I was the big winner! I’m still in disbelief!"

The winner chose to receive the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $3 million rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to save for retirement.