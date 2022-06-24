Man on mini bike hit, killed after running stop sign in Port Huron

A man died Friday after he was hit by an SUV while riding a mini bike in Port Huron.

Police said the man was riding east on Oak Street when he ran a stop sign at 13th Street at 12:26 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not identifying the victim until next of kin are notified.

The driver of the SUV, a 37-year-old Port Huron Township woman, suffered none-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415 or CAPTURE at 810-987-6688. Anonymous texts can also be submitted texting the keyword CAPTURE and the message/tip to 847411 or by downloading the Port Huron PD app.