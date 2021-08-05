Expand / Collapse search

Man on tether takes son and daughter without permission from Clarkston home

By FOX 2 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Endangered Missing alert for Clarkston children, 9 and 1, taken by father

Two children Jaden and Avery Breckenridge, were taken by their father, Joshua Breckenridge without permission in a stolen white GMC Yukon.

FOX 2 - According to Michigan State Police, 1-year-old Avery Breckenridge and her 9-year-old brother Jaden were taken from their Clarkston home by their father without permission.

Jaden, left, and Avery Breckenridge

Jaden, left, and Avery Breckenridge

Their father, Joshua Breckenridge, is currently on a tether for a domestic offense. He had been ordered not to leave the state. It's believed he could be taking the children to North Carolina in an older white GMC Yukon -- which was stolen from the mother.

The Yukon does not currently have a license plate. The youngest child has a seizure condition and is without her medication.

This is a photo of the stolen older white GMC Yukon which does not have a license plate.

This is a photo of the stolen older white GMC Yukon which does not have a license plate.

Anyone who might have information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.