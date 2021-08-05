Man on tether takes son and daughter without permission from Clarkston home

According to Michigan State Police, 1-year-old Avery Breckenridge and her 9-year-old brother Jaden were taken from their Clarkston home by their father without permission.

Jaden, left, and Avery Breckenridge

Their father, Joshua Breckenridge, is currently on a tether for a domestic offense. He had been ordered not to leave the state. It's believed he could be taking the children to North Carolina in an older white GMC Yukon -- which was stolen from the mother.

The Yukon does not currently have a license plate. The youngest child has a seizure condition and is without her medication.

This is a photo of the stolen older white GMC Yukon which does not have a license plate.

Advertisement

Anyone who might have information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.