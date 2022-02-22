Man opens fire on passenger inside car in freeway shooting on I-94 near I-96

article

A freeway shooting on I-94 near I-96 is under investigation after a person inside opened fire inside a car Tuesday afternoon.

An argument led to one of the four males inside pulling out a gun and firing shots hitting a person inside according to Michigan State Police. A second person jumped out of the moving car and suffered a broken bone, the third male was not hurt.

The suspect fled the scene in the car. No description has been released by investigators yet. Canine units are sweeping the freeway for casings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 or crime stoppers at 800.SPEAK-UP.

