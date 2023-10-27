Man pleads guilty to 2010 sexual assault in Western Michigan University dorm

A Jackson man pleaded guilty this week to a sexual assault that happened more than a decade ago in a Western Michigan University dorm.

Authorities say Adam Williams, who is now 35, gave alcohol to a 20-year-old woman during a party hosted in his dorm in 2010. The woman became highly intoxicated and ill.

Once everyone else left the party, the woman stayed in a bathroom, where Williams found her semi-undressed and sexually assaulted her.

Williams was charged years later thanks to the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), which reopens old sex assault cases. He pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office said Williams admitted in his plea deal acceptance that he knew the victim to be helpless due to intoxication, and physically unable to communicate any consent. He also admitted to the sexual assaults.

Nessel's office said the victim was physically injured and suffered serious mental anguish.

"I’ve waited over 13 years for this moment," the victim said. "Having a whole team of people believe you and fight for the justice you deserve, it brings so much healing. This gave me the chance to stand up for myself and take back my voice."

Williams will remain in the Kalamazoo County Jail while awaiting his Nov. 20 sentencing.

"This case is another example of the excellent work that we have come to expect from the Kalamazoo County SAKI team," said Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeffrey S. Getting. "They have shown time and time again their willingness to do the difficult work necessary to hold people like Mr. Williams accountable and to provide justice for victims that have suffered for too long."