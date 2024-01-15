Man pleads no contest in connection with deadly shooting at Oakland County hotel

article

A man pleaded no contest last week to his role in a 2021 fatal shooting at a hotel in Oakland County.

Aurelius Juan Williams, 21, pleaded no contest to assault with intent to murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the June 6, 2021, shooting at the Royal Oak Township Baymont Inn. A man was killed, and a woman was injured at the hotel on Eight Mile.

Related article

Williams was not the shooter, authorities say.

The alleged shooter, Christian Armari Johnson, 22, is charged with open murder and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is scheduled to go to trial next month.

Christian Armari Johnson (Oakland County Jail)

"Today’s plea is an important step towards justice for the victims, and helps ensure that the alleged shooter will be held fully accountable for his actions," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.