One dead, one injured in Royal Oak Township motel shooting, suspect still missing

A double shooting has left one dead and one wounded in Royal Oak Township Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police confirmed online that it was investigating a deadly shooting at a motel on 8 Mile.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, a suspect was not in custody and remains at large.

The shooting happened at the Baymont Inn, located at 11000 W 8 Mile, in Royal Oak Township.

According to Michigan State Police, phone calls starting coming in around 7:25 a.m. after two or three suspects drove up to the location and knocked on the door of a first-floor room at the hotel.

When people inside the hotel opened the door, the suspects open fired, killing a 24-year-old man instantly.

Another woman was also grazed by a bullet and was taken to a hospital.

It's unclear where the suspects fled, but they pulled up in a black-colored Jaguar. Police are currently reviewing surveillance videos.

Police are still investigating and trying to determine a motive but said it wasn't a random incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 2 for more details.