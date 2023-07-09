Troy man charged with plotting to kill family members; sources say inheritance was motive

A Troy man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he has been charged with trying to hire someone to kill members of his own family and, according to sources, the motivation was money-related.

Max Garza, 48, was charged on Friday with five counts of solicitation of murder after Troy Police spent the past week investigating his alleged plans to either kill members of his family or have them killed.

On Friday, Troy police announced the arrest. He was publicly identified on Saturday and a judge ordered him held on a $1 million bond.

Police are remaining fairly tight-lipped on the case but sources said the motivation was surrounding an inheritance or a large amount of money.

An attorney representing Garza's family members said they're asking for privacy and may release a statement later in the week.

Police are expected to give more information on Monday.