Man pointed gun at two women, third teen in Detroit before fleeing, police say

Detroit police are searching for a man who pointed a gun at three women after becoming upset with one of them in February.

The incident happened around midnight on Feb. 8 this year at a gas station near the Lodge Freeway.

At the time, two women and a teenager were at the location on Fenkell Avenue when the suspect approached them. He later spoke to one of the women inside the gas station.

The suspect and one of the victims exchanged words before the man got upset and left the location.

According to Detroit police, the suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle before walking back to the gas station and pointing the gun at the women.

The victims were 39, 19, and 15 years old.

After brandishing the firearm, the man fled in a black older model Chevy Impala.

He's been described as a man between the ages of 26-32 years old with shoulder-length locks and wearing a black 'BMW' bubble coat.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, vehicle, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240.