Man robs All Paw Spa in Ferndale, only open a month

Police are looking for help identifying a man captured on video stealing cash from an animal spa.

An obvious animal lover and hardworking human, the owner of All Paw Spa in Ferndale on Hilton and Garfield Emily Rosenthal is already feeling a little discouraged. The new pet spa has only been open a month and already it was swindled out of some cash.

"It's not about the money. It's about respect and coming into a new business in a great community. It's just, you know, kinda heartbreaking," she said.

Emily says business has been great and last Tuesday, she was pretty slammed.

"Throughout the day I was super busy. I had a bunch of clients and then it slowed down around 3:00-ish," she said.

About 45 minutes later, Emily took a quick bathroom break and a man walked in.

"We see him creep in, walk in. He wipes his face with a Kleenex," she said.

Advertisement

Surveillance cameras captured the crook, appearing to be looking for someone to assist him, but the con man quickly eyeing a small cash box on a shelf behind the counter. He then swiped the box with about $350 inside.

"He had a fresh hair cut. He had brand new clothes on but he didn't look like he needed it," Emily said.

When Emily was in the bathroom she said she did hear the doorbell, but lately, the wind has been blowing it open so she didn't think anything was wrong.

"When he ran out I came out and I didn't see anything because he took off the other -- and he jumped over the fence," she said.

Other Ferndale business owners, hearing of the theft, are appalled.

"Especially to a new business trying to get started? That's horrible," said Athena Borbes, owner of Athena's Dog House.

While Emily says she hadn't had her much larger, custom safe put in yet, she says she learned her lesson and hopes someone recognizes him. But in the meantime: Ferndale business owners beware.

"If he did it once and you're that risky to just come into an establishment and steal, he's going to do it again," she said.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the man, contact the Ferndale Police at 248-541-3650.