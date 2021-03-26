Man runs from Allen Park crash that killed 107-year-old woman

A 107-year-old woman died Friday after the car she was traveling in was struck in Allen Park.

Police said a man driving a Buick LeSabre slammed into the car the woman was riding in while it was waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of Godard and Reeck. The woman died at a hospital.

A 107-year-old woman was traveling in this silver car when a man slammed into it, killing her.

"It appears they both had the yellow/amber signal at the intersection," said Det. Jim Thorburn, with Allen park police.

The driver of the LeSabre got out of the car, paused briefly, then ran away from the scene, police said.

When he hesitated before fleeing, witnesses were able to take a photo of him. That photo was posted to the Allen Park police Facebook page.

A man driving this car hit another car, killing a 107-year-old woman, police say.

"It looks like a slight head injury from the windshield," Thorburn said.

That injury is what led to the man’s arrest.

"He had made it to a Meijer to get bandages for his wounds," Thorburn said.

Thorburn credits social media with leading police to the man.

"We've known for some time that social media has a strong presence. People are always on their phones, and in this situation, it's a great thing able to pinpoint us to the individual," he said. "He made his way pretty far before we got our hands on him."