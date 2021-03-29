Taylor man charged after hit-and-run crash that killed 107-year-old woman

A Taylor man is facing charges after he allegedly ran from the scene of an Allen Park crash that killed a 107-year-old woman Friday.

Timothy Bieringer, 19, is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death.

Police said Bieringer was driving a Buick LeSabre when he slammed into the car the woman was riding in while it was waiting to make a left turn at the intersection of Godard and Reeck. The woman died at a hospital.

A 107-year-old woman was traveling in this silver car when a man slammed into it, killing her.

Bieringer is accused of getting out of his car and pausing briefly before running away from the scene, police said.

When he hesitated before fleeing, witnesses were able to take a photo of him. That photo was posted to the Allen Park police Facebook page, and he was located.

Bieringer is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.