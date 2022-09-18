Man says he was shot at on I-75 in Hazel Park while being followed by SUV

A man says he was shot at while driving on the I-75 freeway in Oakland County.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver was traveling southbound on I-75 when he noticed a white Ford Focus following him for several miles.

When the caller crossed I-696, he heard around ten gunshots and observed muzzle flashes from the Ford Focus, police said.

The suspect vehicle exited at 9 Mile Road while the victim pulled onto the shoulder.

"Initially, the caller advised he was waiting for police on the shoulder.

Troopers continued to look for the caller and couldn't find him. The caller also would not answer his phone," MSP said.

It was later determined the caller went home and called Dearborn Police after noticing holes in his car, police said.

There were no reported injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

