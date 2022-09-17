Missing 27-year-old Taylor man found dead in wooded area

A Taylor man who went missing in early September was found dead on Thursday.

According to officials, the body of Kyle Laski, 27, was located in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen Road in Taylor.

His mother said he was last seen on Sept. 5 in the area of Mayfair and Champaign, and left on his bicycle around 7:45 p.m.

At the time of his disappearance, police said they believed Kyle might be experiencing a mental health crisis.