Man sent threatening texts to UAW president, prosecutor says

A 31-year-old man from Genesee County was charged with terrorism after he allegedly sent threatening text messages to the president of the United Auto Worker's union.

Zachary White will be arraigned on two felony counts including a false report or threat of a bomb when he sent messages to Shawn Fain earlier this week.

According to the Genesee County Prosecutor, White sent text messages to Fain's phone around 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 13.

The messages were sent a day before Fain, who has been vocal in the media recently as he's drummed up support for a strike against automakers in Detroit, called on workers to walk off the line at selected plants.

White, who is a resident of Davison Township was also charged with false report or threat of terrorism.

"I am not going to second guess Mr. White’s intentions nor am I going to view his messages as idle threats," said Prosecutor David Leyton in a statement. "Such tactics, no matter the reason, are uncalled for, inappropriate, dangerous and against the law."

The messages were investigated by Sheriff Chris Swanson.