Man sentenced in I-75 road rage shooting

A man who shot at another driver on I-75 during a road rage incident earlier this year learned his sentence Thursday.

Thomas Robert Trim, 23, of Mt. Morris, was sentenced to 105 days in jail and two years of probation after pleading guilty to felonious assault and discharging a weapon from a vehicle. However, he won't spend any additional time behind bars since he was given credit for time served.

The victim told police that she was driving on I-75 near Grange Road in Groveland Township on Feb. 22 when a driver passed her on the shoulder and tried to run her off the road.

That driver, identified as Trim, then pointed a gun at the victim and shot at her through his open passenger window. Police said he then went around the victim and shot at her from his driver's side window. The victim was not hit.