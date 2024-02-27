I-75 freeway shooting leads to charges against Genesee County man

article

A Genesee County man is facing charges after police allege he shot at a woman on I-75 in Oakland County last week.

The victim reported that the suspect, later identified as 23-year-old Thomas Robert Trim, of Mt. Morris, was passing on the shoulder and tried to run her off the road before pulling out a gun near Grange Road in Groveland Township around 6:20 p.m. Feb. 22.

The victim called 911 when Trim pointed the gun at her. Police say Trim then shot at her through his open passenger window, went around her, and again shot at her from the driver's side window. The victim was not hit.

Related article

Trim was later arrested and charged with discharge of a weapon from a vehicle and felonious assault. He is being held in the Oakland County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.