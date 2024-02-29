Man sentenced to prison after shipping meth to Michigan from other states

A Kalamazoo man received a 20-year prison sentence for trafficking meth from other states into Michigan.

According to the Department of Justice, authorities received tips that 48-year-old Rocky Parker was dealing meth. This led to an investigation.

During that investigation, they discovered that Parker had traveled to Phoenix and Las Vegas last June and July to meet with his suppliers. He would then ship the meth he got from the suppliers back to Kalamazoo.

Investigators intercepted and searched a package headed to Parker, which contained 1.3 kilograms of methamphetamine. This meth was in addition to 1.4 kilograms of meth found among six purchases.

At the end of July, investigators learned that Parker was making a third trip to get more meth. While headed back, police stopped him in Berrien County on Aug. 1, 2023. Authorities said that while he was stopping, Parker threw a black duffle bag out the passenger window. That bag had an additional 1.3 kilograms of meth.

Parker was charged with possession with intent to distribute the methamphetamine seized on August 1, 2023, and pleaded guilty to this offense in September.

The DOJ said Parker has previous criminal history and was sentenced under the highest criminal history category for sentencing guidelines.

"I am grateful to our law enforcement partners for their investigative work on this case," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. "My office will remain focused on disrupting the supply lines that bring drugs into our communities and destroy so many lives."