Man sentenced to prison after shooting victim during attempted carjacking at Detroit gas station

A man will spend time in prison after he shot a man he was trying to carjack at a Detroit gas station last year.

Deloneo Breham, 32, of Detroit, was sentenced to 235 months in prison and six years of supervised release.

Authorities said Breham approached a man who was pumping gas at a BP on Gratiot Avenue on Feb. 22, 2021, and demanded the man give him the keys to his truck. When the victim refused, Breham shot him in the leg.

The victim had a CPL, so he pulled out his own gun and shot Breham.

Breham fled and was arrested several minutes later after he was found hiding in a bush, authorities said.

During the case, it was revealed that Breham had also carjacked a woman on Aug. 31, 2020. Authorities said the victim got home with her children and found Breham inside her house, armed with a gun.

Breham pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the keys to her car. When the woman hesitated, he told her, "I don’t want to do this in front of your kids," and the victim gave Breham the keys.

"People who were just living their lives — doing ordinary things each of us has done thousands of times — were terrorized because this defendant wanted a car. No one should have to live in fear of something like that," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Division. "Breham’s sentence should be a warning to anyone who commits a carjacking that the FBI and our law enforcement partners will find you and we will hold you accountable."