Man sentenced to prison for threatening to slit Michigan 911 dispatcher's throat

A man received prison time for threatening a Michigan 911 dispatcher and her family last year.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 35, most recently of Winter Park, Fla. called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5, 2021, introduced himself as "Yankee Patriot" and demanded to talk to a deputy or sergeant.

Authorities said Munafo berated the dispatcher until a supervisor took over the call. When the supervisor got on the phone, authorities say Munafo told them, "Put a … cop on the on the phone now … or it’s going to go way worse for your family." He added, "I’m telling you, this isn’t a … threat, it’s a promise. … I’m gonna cut your throat. I’m gonna make you eat your … nose. I’m gonna hurt you bad for this."

He called the dispatch more than 140 times despite the supervisor pleading with him to stop, authorities said. The 911 line was tied up for three hours.

Munafo said the dispatcher was risking lives by letting him tie up the line and that after the "Insurrection Act" he was coming to her house first.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and FBI investigators said Munafo placed the call from a truck stop in North Carolina. The next day, Munafo allegedly participated in the Capitol Insurrection.

Munafo was sentenced to two years in prison and three years of supervised release.

"Today, Jonathon Munafo is being held accountable for threats made to a Calhoun County dispatcher and her family," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan. "Public servants – particularly those who work in already stressful positions – should not be threatened or intimidated for doing their jobs. This type of behavior will not be tolerated by the FBI, and we will investigate those who threaten our community with violence."