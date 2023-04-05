Man sentenced to probation after 5-year-old nephew shoots self at Eastpointe home

article

A man was sentenced Wednesday to a year of probation after his nephew got ahold of his gun and shot himself last summer.

Laron Alston, 44, was watching his 5-year-old nephew at a home in Eastpointe on Aug. 9, 2022, when the child found a gun that was hidden under blankets on a recliner. The boy shot himself in the foot.

Alston was charged with second-degree child abuse. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted child abuse.

He must also pay restitution, must complete Class A training, have no contact with the victim, and must forfeit his firearms. The child's mother was at his sentencing and agreed with the sentence, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

"Gun owners must store their firearms in a safe and secure manner to avoid children accessing them. This situation could have been much worse," Lucido said.