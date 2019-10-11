Man set fire that killed 2 strangers in revenge against children's mother: prosecutor

A 24-year-old man has been charged with setting a fire that killed a 31-year-old mother and her young child.

Dmarco Latham is accused of intentionally setting a fire at the apartment due to a feud he had with the mother of his children. The mother and her children were not present in the building at the time of the fire.

The call initially came in for a fire that was believed to have started with a stove in the apartment building, but authorities later determined the cause to be arson.

The woman and the young child who were killed were not connected to the suspect and lived in an upper apartment. They were both taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased.

The victim's 8-year-old boy survived but needed treatment at the hospital.

Latham has been charged with two counts of Felony Murder, three counts of First Degree Arson, and two counts of Arson - Preparation to Burn.

Authorities haven't given the names of the victims or the exact age of the young girl.