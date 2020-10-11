Man shatters pelvis, after scooter accident on Detroit freeway

One man was sent to the hospital, with serious injuries after he was involved in an accident while on a scooter.

Authorities say it all unfolded Sunday morning around 3:00, when the 50-year-old man was operating a scooter and lost control on the ramp from M-10 to Davison in Detroit.

Michigan State Police car. File photo

Initially, when Michigan State Police arrived to the location, they were unable to locate the man. But, after searching the area, troopers were able to find him. It appeared that he had been ejected from the scooter.

Medics arrived to the scene and took the man to the hospital. He’s currently in critical condition - and has a shattered pelvis.

Authorities are not saying if drugs or alcohol were factors, but the investigation is complete.