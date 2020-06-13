Man shot after suspects attempted to rob him, Detroit police investigate 

A 27-year-old man is recovering after a shooting that happened Friday evening around 5:20 in the area of Patton and Grand River.

Police say the man was sitting in his car, when three suspects pulled alongside of him in a white Jeep Compass, and attempted to rob him.

At that point, the man allegedly produced a weapon and fired shots at the suspects, who then allegedly fired shots back, striking him.

The suspects eventually fled the scene and the man drove himself to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The suspects are being described as 3 black men, who were wearing all black clothing and face masks.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5802, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak up.

