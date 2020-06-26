Man shot and killed, teen critically hurt at Detroit party shooting 

article

Detroit Police said a 28-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting at a party on the west side late Thursday night.

Police said the shootings happened at a party near Stahelin and Trojan, just west of the Southfield Freeway and south of 8 Mile around 11:45 Thursday night.

According to Detroit Police, the shooting was at a party in the area when someone pulled up and started shooting.

Both shooting victims were driven to the hospital but the 28-year-old man died from his injuries. The teenager is being treated and is listed in critical condition.

A third victim, a 28-year-old woman, was also grazed by a bullet and is in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.