Man shot and killed while sitting on his porch, suspect not in custody

One person is dead after a confirmed shooting that happened Friday night around 10:00 in the 19100 block of Ohio Street.

Detroit Police say the victim, a 40-year-old man, was sitting on the porch when he an unknown suspect approached on foot and allegedly fired multiple shots, striking the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot south towards West 7 Mile Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect is being described as a Black man, slim build, around 5’10.

As of right now, police are still investigating the circumstances.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

