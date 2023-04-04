Man shot by Wayne County deputies after trying to cut tether off at Ferndale home

Two Wayne County Sheriff's deputies and a suspect are recovering after a violent confrontation in Ferndale stemming from a tether alert.

Authorities say the man, who is on pre-trial release for domestic violence and assault charges, tried to cut off his tether Tuesday morning. Members of the Wayne County Sheriff's Office went to a home near 8 Mile and Woodward to investigate.

When deputies got there, authorities say the man barricaded himself in a bedroom.

Sheriff Raphael Washington believes the man may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

"We were told that the Ferndale Police were out here once before on a mental health call," he said.

Deputies who are trained in crisis intervention negotiated with the man for more than a half hour before he finally came out.

"When he finally decided to come out he came out with two knives, and he went toward the officers," Washington said.

One of the deputies was stabbed in the leg, while another deputy suffered a hand injury in the struggle.

Deputies deployed a Taser but didn’t stop the man, so a third deputy shot him twice - once in the arm and stomach.

"Danger is what it is because you never know what you're going into. Actually, when the officers went in, there was another occupant who let them in, who said the guy who we were trying to find, and he directed us to the bedroom, was a nonviolent person. Well, we see how that went," Washington said. "We understand that those are conditions. Those aren't necessarily the person that you're dealing with. The person has a condition, and we need to know how to treat that,o as well as protect and serve."

The suspect will likely face more charges after this incident.

---

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.